Meghan Markle 'creeping' Archie into 'showbiz' for 'big bucks'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'slowly' having their children enter showbiz.

Royal expert Neil Sean reveals the Duchess of Sussex is being adviced to be more revealing about her family for the sake of 'big bucks.'

“The brand new team that are advising Harry and Meghan are suggesting that they have to reveal more and more of themselves,” he claimed, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Neil added how Meghan in her Variety interview spoke about Archie's favourite TV show.

“You see how the children are slowly creeping in,” he observed. “They’ve been advised to be warmer.

“But it’s not just that, the Sussexes are looking at a way of doing an at-home spread for the right cash.

“Basically this would all be about their easy and loving home life, how they manage to keep their careers going as two busy people with two young children.”

“This could prove to be very big bucks for Harry and Meghan, but it really does contradict their mantra about wanting a private life,” he added.

“As ever, what you find in showbiz is, once you open that can of worms, you have to keep on giving," he noted.