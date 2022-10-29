Prince Harry honours Kate Middleton

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will release his tell-all memoir in January, his publisher confirmed Thursday, just four months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



Titled "Spare," the memoir will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.

"We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," Penguin Random House said on Twitter.

Now it is revealed that Prince Harry deliberately decided to release the memoir on January 10 to honour his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton celebrates her 41st birthday on January 9 and the Duke does not want to spoil her celebrations, therefore, he decided January 10 for memoir release date.

In July last year, Harry announced he was penning a memoir that would expose the "mistakes" and "lessons learned" across his life.