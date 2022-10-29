Prince William ‘too busy’ to attend Qatar Football World Cup

Prince William confirmed that he will not travel to Qatar next month to attend Football World Cup, it has been reported.

The Prince of Wales, 40, who is the president of the Football Association, had initially been expected to attend matches in Qatar after sources confirmed that his ‘busy diary’ clashes with the matches dates.

William’s decision to miss the tournament amid his busy schedule has been dubbed “implausible” by human rights campaigners.

The backlash was recorded after sources close to the royal confirmed that the prince could try and clear his schedule to make the trip to Qatar if the England team reaches the final on December 18.

However, human rights activists have express concerns that William’s decision comes as Qatar has been facing criticism over its human rights record and for its stance on same-sex relationships.

Leading activist Peter Tatchell questioned William’s excuses over his busy schedule. He said, "The suggested excuse that Prince William's decision is because of a diary clash is implausible, given that the dates of the WC have been well known for over a year."

Tatchell, who was stopped by police in Qatar this week while holding a solo protest on the country’s abysmal human rights record and treatment of LGBTQ+ citizens, added, “This is a human rights issue, not a political one, so the Prince is entirely justified, morally and constitutionally, to speak out.”