Queen Consort Camilla returns to home post wellness trip in India

Queen Consort Camilla reportedly returned to the United Kingdom from India on Friday following her wellness trip to Bengaluru.

Camilla has been the centre of attention ever since Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8. The recent developments must have put added pressure on Camilla.

But the royal jetted off to India where she received the ayurvedic or naturopathy treatments.

According to the Times of India, an insider told: “It looked like this break was very important for her."

The outlet also reported that Camilla also visited the 40 feet tall Tabebuia Rosea tree at Soukya. Camilla planted the tree in 2012 which reminds her of growth, resilience and forbearance.

The publication added that the Queen Consort arrived in Bengaluru on October 20 with her six friends and half-a-dozen guards from the Royal Protection Squad.