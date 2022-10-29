 
Saturday Oct 29 2022
King Charles manages to impress Brits at last

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

King Charles III has seemingly managed to win over the hearts of the British public since he ascended the throne as his popularity has surged recently.

According to a new poll, more people have started to like Charles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, reported Daily Mail.

The poll showed that around 24 per cent of the public said they had a higher opinion of him than before while 58 per cent of Brits think he will be a good King.

48 per cent of the country views Charles in a positive light while 33 per cent have no opinion of him or his rule. Only 13 per cent said that they have an unfavourable view of him.

The poll by Redfield and Wilton also noted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were less famous than other members of the royal family.

37 per cent of the people viewed Meghan favourably or very unfavourably while 38 per cent had a positive view.

