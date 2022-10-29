 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Bilawal strongly condemns lynching of two men in Karachi's Machhar Colony

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Federal Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a gathering during the Asma Jahangir Conference 2022, held at local hotel in Lahore on Sunday, October 23, 2022. — PPI/File
  • Bilawal seeks justice for victims' families.
  • PPP chair asks for immediate arrest of culprits.
  • "Reservations of affected families must be addressed."

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday strongly condemned the heinous lynching of two men in Karachi's Machhar Colony area a day earlier and sought justice for the victims who were unjustly killed on the basis of a mere rumour.

A day earlier, two men — employed at a telecommunication company — in Karachi's Machhar Colony were tortured and lynched by an angry mob following child abduction rumours being linked to them. Both men, according to the police, succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Issuing a statement following the incident, the foreign minister said: "Those who paint their hands in the blood of innocent citizens should be immediately arrested."

The PPP chairman extended his sympathies to the victims' families and hoped for the judiciary to ensure redressal and justice for the affected families.

Directing the Sindh government to ensure a fair probe into the incident, Bilawal said: "Reservations of the affected families regarding the investigation and legal proceedings should be addressed."

The federal minister deemed the killing of civilians by mobs time and again as a matter of concern for society.

"Intolerance, violence, and tendencies of taking the law in one's hands must be denounced," Bilawal stressed in his statement.

Investigation and arrests underway

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police of Kiamari Fida Hussain, three people were arrested for the lynching.

The key suspect in the case was arrested and identified as Abdul Ghafoor, the police said, adding that a total of nine people were identified to have tortured both Aiman and Saeed.

The victims, Aiman Javed and Saeed Ishaq Panwhar belonged to Thatta and Naushahro Feroze, respectively. Families of the slain men have demanded the government for ensuring fair investigation and justice.

