Juhi Chawla says living in South Mumbai is like living in a sewer

Juhi Chawla took to Twitter to express her anger towards foul smell in the area where she lives, South Mumbai. Juhi said that it is like living in a sewer, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Juhi wrote that she has been experiencing a 'stench' in the air in South Mumbai for the past couple of days and asked if others felt the same too.

Juhi wrote in her tweet, "Has anyone noticed … there is a STENCH in the air in Mumbai …??? Earlier one could smell this while driving past the khaadis ( almost stagnant polluted water bodies near Worli and Bandra, Mithi river ) now it’s all across South Mumbai … that & a strange chemical polluted air……….day and night ……..it’s like we’re living in a sewer …"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Juhi recently made her OTT debut with the web show Hush Hush. The show stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami alongside Juhi.