 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Juhi Chawla says living in South Mumbai is like living in a sewer

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Juhi Chawla says living in South Mumbai is like living in a sewer
Juhi Chawla says living in South Mumbai is like living in a sewer

Juhi Chawla took to Twitter to express her anger towards foul smell in the area where she lives, South Mumbai. Juhi said that it is like living in a sewer, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Juhi wrote that she has been experiencing a 'stench' in the air in South Mumbai for the past couple of days and asked if others felt the same too.

Juhi wrote in her tweet, "Has anyone noticed … there is a STENCH in the air in Mumbai …??? Earlier one could smell this while driving past the khaadis ( almost stagnant polluted water bodies near Worli and Bandra, Mithi river ) now it’s all across South Mumbai … that & a strange chemical polluted air……….day and night ……..it’s like we’re living in a sewer …"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Juhi recently made her OTT debut with the web show Hush Hush. The show stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami alongside Juhi.

More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut blames Aamir Khan for failure of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kangana Ranaut blames Aamir Khan for failure of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Boney Kapoor says some remakes are 'copy pasted'

Boney Kapoor says some remakes are 'copy pasted'
Raveena Tandon says people tried to 'bury' her in Bollywood

Raveena Tandon says people tried to 'bury' her in Bollywood
Manoj Bajpayee says his role in 'Gali Guleiyan' is the most challenging one in her career

Manoj Bajpayee says his role in 'Gali Guleiyan' is the most challenging one in her career
Jaya Bachchan: ‘No problem if granddaughter Navya has a child without marriage’

Jaya Bachchan: ‘No problem if granddaughter Navya has a child without marriage’
Katrina Kaif teaming up with YouTuber Amit Bhadana?

Katrina Kaif teaming up with YouTuber Amit Bhadana?
Fans go crazy to catch a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan at film shoot

Fans go crazy to catch a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan at film shoot
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 33 crore in opening weekend

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 33 crore in opening weekend
Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' collects INR 17 crore in opening weekend

Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' collects INR 17 crore in opening weekend
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram make their relationship Insta official

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram make their relationship Insta official
Atif Aslam’s Moonrise will tug at your heart strings

Atif Aslam’s Moonrise will tug at your heart strings

Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' gets a new release date

Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' gets a new release date