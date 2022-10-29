Raveena Tandon says people tried to 'bury' her in Bollywood

Raveena Tandon opened up about her struggles in the film industry in a recent interview and said that people tried to reject her and 'bury' her, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Raveena said that she doesn't like the politics in the film industry and people tried to reject her and bring her down but she survived and fought back.

Raveena said, "Despite having such a great father, people tried to bury me, and reject me, but every time I fought back. This was never easy. And this really bothers me about this industry that a real talented person never gets the chance to prove themselves easily.”

She further added, "I don’t appreciate the dirty politics that’s been going on in the industry for ages. In my 30-year-long career, I have seen so many people struggling to keep afloat and fight back. Some survive, some don’t and that’s so shattering to watch.”

Raveena Tandon recently celebrated her 48th birthday on October 26.