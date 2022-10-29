 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
James Corden explains why he quit The Late Late Show

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

James Corden has recently reflected on why he decided to quit as the host of popular US talk show The Late Late Show.

In a latest interview with The Times via Daily Mail, Corden revealed he made this decision because of his wife and children.

“I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood,” said the Gavin & Stacey star.

Corden recalled the moment that urged him to leave the show, saying, “We had to cancel last year's summer holiday because of work clashes and when I told my 11-year-old son Max, he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we’ve only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates. Six if we’re lucky.”

“I knew I just couldn’t do that again. So that’s why I quit,” he remarked.

Earlier, Corden was banned from Balthazar restaurant for “allegedly being rude to staff” as per restaurant owner Keith McNally.

Later, McNally took back his decision after Corden’s apology.

