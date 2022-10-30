 
Sunday Oct 30 2022
Kanye West apologizes to George Floyd family after losing Adidas

Kanye West offered an apology to George Floyd's family for unfounded claims on Floyd's death as Ye being 'humbled' after losing Adidas, as per Consequence.

The Donda rapper apologizes for his remarks on Floyd and his death. "When I see that video as a Black person, it hurts my feelings," West said. "And I know that police do attack [sic] and that America is generally racist. And I understand that when we got to say, Black Lives Matter, the idea of it made us feel good together as a people. Now, afterwards there was some things where the money went in order to push us to the Democratic vote."

"So when I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people," West continued. "I want to apologize. Because God has showed me by what adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now. So thank you, God, for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black men ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off a comment."

Ye also took time to address his recent antisemitic remarks, saying he "didn't realize I could be antisemitic until I read a definition of antisemitism. I didn't realize it was antisemitic to say I have a Jewish attorney; I have a Jewish record label; I have a Jewish contractor."

However, West reiterated his earlier anti-Semitic rhetoric by comparing the Holocaust to Planned Parenthood, saying "that the number of Jews killed in Nazi Germany paled in comparison to the number of Black people killed by abortion."

Meanwhile, the family of George Floyd is set to sue the 45-year-old for $250 million against his unfounded claims.

