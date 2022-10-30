Prince Harry will ‘wreak havoc’ with distressing memoir

Prince Harry is reportedly planning on wreaking immense havoc on Firm with his ‘distressing memoir’.

Professor Pauline MacLaran of Royal Holloway, issued these insights while addressing Prince Harry’s “very personal and emotional” announcement.

She began by addressing the impact of the memoir on Prince Harry and told Express UK, “This will depend on the nature of the content and how critical it is of other royals.”

“Obviously this will depend on the nature of the content and how critical it is of other royals. Harry is said to have toned done certain parts and that is why the publication has been put back until January.”

“However, there is bound to be a lot of content that distresses the royals, whether on Harry’s account and the pain he has suffered, or the criticisms he levels at other members of his family.”