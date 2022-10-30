 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry will ‘wreak havoc’ with distressing memoir

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Prince Harry will ‘wreak havoc’ with distressing memoir
Prince Harry will ‘wreak havoc’ with distressing memoir

Prince Harry is reportedly planning on wreaking immense havoc on Firm with his ‘distressing memoir’.

Professor Pauline MacLaran of Royal Holloway, issued these insights while addressing Prince Harry’s “very personal and emotional” announcement.

She began by addressing the impact of the memoir on Prince Harry and told Express UK, “This will depend on the nature of the content and how critical it is of other royals.”

“Obviously this will depend on the nature of the content and how critical it is of other royals. Harry is said to have toned done certain parts and that is why the publication has been put back until January.”

“However, there is bound to be a lot of content that distresses the royals, whether on Harry’s account and the pain he has suffered, or the criticisms he levels at other members of his family.”

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner shows off epic Halloween look: PHOTO

Kendall Jenner shows off epic Halloween look: PHOTO
Kanye West blames ‘unknown power’ for $2 bn business loss amid anti-Semitic row

Kanye West blames ‘unknown power’ for $2 bn business loss amid anti-Semitic row

King Charles could ‘take way’ Harry, Meghan’s titles as Sussexes go ‘fully rogue’

King Charles could ‘take way’ Harry, Meghan’s titles as Sussexes go ‘fully rogue’
‘Drake & Josh’ on-screen siblings reunite for a hilarious video: WATCH

‘Drake & Josh’ on-screen siblings reunite for a hilarious video: WATCH
Lupita Nyong’o recalls becoming a meme after Will Smith Oscar’s slap

Lupita Nyong’o recalls becoming a meme after Will Smith Oscar’s slap
Florence Pugh claims Hollywood moguls wanted to forge everything about her

Florence Pugh claims Hollywood moguls wanted to forge everything about her

Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry announced memoir release date

Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry announced memoir release date
Spice Girls’ Mel B talks being proposed by now-fiancé Rory McPhee

Spice Girls’ Mel B talks being proposed by now-fiancé Rory McPhee
Prince Harry narrative appears appealing to Gen Z as he ‘challenges tradition’

Prince Harry narrative appears appealing to Gen Z as he ‘challenges tradition’
Prince Harry to jet off to UK to promote 'Spare': 'Not a relaxing Christmas'

Prince Harry to jet off to UK to promote 'Spare': 'Not a relaxing Christmas'
Henry Cavill on almost landing the role of James Bond, ‘I was close’

Henry Cavill on almost landing the role of James Bond, ‘I was close’
Is Prince Harry returning to UK for memoir promotions?

Is Prince Harry returning to UK for memoir promotions?