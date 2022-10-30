 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Archie, Lilibet will 'hate' Prince Harry for depriving them of Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry have been warned about there being no such thing as a ‘perfect parent’ as he threatens to topple the Firm’s credibility with nasty allegations against the Royal Family.

This claim has been brought to light by royal biographer Angela Levin, in her interview with GB News’ host Nana Akua.

She started off by telling the host about the possible reasons for writing the memoir in the first place and branded it “absolutely shocking” as well as a “purely financial decision.”

She was even quoted saying, “He should have come to a border where he said: 'I'm not going further'. I think you should protect your family even if you fall out with them.”

“You do not want to tell the world all the nasty details of how people are because no parent is perfect. And I wonder how his children are going to react to the fact they have never known his father's family.”

