Sunday Oct 30 2022
Meghan Markle overshadows 'magnificent' era of Queen reign

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Meghan Markle overshadows 'magnificent' era of Queen reign

Meghan Markle was accused of overshadowing Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy during her recent interview with Variety, claimed a royal expert.

Royal commentator Lee Cohen said that the Suits alum chose to stay “true to form” in talking about herself instead of promoting the late monarch’s legacy.

Lee told Express.co.uk: “The profound loss of the beloved, longest-serving British monarch ever, and her husband's [Harry's] grandmother, caused Meghan to focus true to form on herself in this interview rather than on the qualities and legacy of the magnificent Queen and the era shaped by her reign.”

“The only thing [that] Meghan offered in tribute to Her Majesty in that interview was her excellent example of female leadership,” he added.

The expert noted that the mum-of-two talked about the Queen as if “she was nothing to her than a Nicola Sturgen or a Nancy Pelosi".

“Clearly the great reign and [Queen] Elizabeth II's skilful stewardship of Britain's history and institutions were lost on Ms Markle,” he added.

“As was the deep bond felt by Britons and those throughout the Commonwealth [and] Meghan's grandmother-in-law".

