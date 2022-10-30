King Charles once forced to leave home: Interesting details revealed

Queen Elizabeth II once reportedly forced her eldest son King Charles to leave home and live with friends to protect him from a common disease.



The late Queen and Princess Margaret's close friend Lady Anne Glenconner, in her book 'Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown' reveals several amazing stories about her personal life and her relationship with everyone from Princess Margaret to King Charles.

She reveals how Charles was sent away to stay with the Coke family (Lady Anne's parents) from The Queen when he contracted Chickenpox.



She writes: "Our connection to the Royal Family was close. When I was in my late teens, [King] Charles became like a younger brother to me, spending weeks with us all at Holkham.

"He would come to stay whenever he had any of the contagious childhood diseases, like chickenpox, because the Queen, having never gone to school, had not been exposed to them. Sixteen years younger than me, [King] Charles was nearer in age to my youngest sister Sarah, but all of us would go off to the beach together.



She continues: "My father taught him how to fish for eel in the lake, and when he got a bit older, my mother let him drive the Jaguar and the Mini Minor around the park, something he loved doing, sending great long thank-you letters telling her he couldn't wait to return."

Lady Anne was appointed Lady in Waiting to Princess Margaret in 1973 and kept this role - accompanying her on many state occasions and foreign tours until her death in 2002.