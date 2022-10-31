Netflix series 'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown reacts to rumours, character deaths

Netflix series 'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown talks on fan theories and character deaths

Netflix Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown spoke about viral fan theories surrounding the show.

Ahead of the release of Enola Holmes 2, Brown shared her reaction over rumours that Eddie Munson, who was killed in season 4 of Stranger Things, could return as Vecna's second in command in upcoming season 5 of the beloved sci-fi series, reported ET.

"I mean, it's a good fan theory," Brown said while remaining secretive about the show's fifth season.

She also reflected on some of Stranger Things' most controversial deaths, including Billy, who was killed off in season 3.

"Yeah, it sucks sometimes," the actor, 18, admitted. "I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that. And the same thing with Papa in this season."

"I had a really good relationship with Papa," Brown continued. "I had a really good relationship with Matthew, and to let him go was really hard."

Brown set the record straight on not knowing much about the show's plotline, while hoping that the Duffer brothers bring back Papa for the show's final season.

"I really don't know," Brown insisted. "People say, 'Oh, you can't say too much, like don't spoil it.' I'm like, 'Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don't know anything.'"

She continued, "They don't tell me anything. You could go through my phone right now. They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I'm gonna spill the deets."

Millie Bobby Brown recently appeared in Enola Holmes 2, alongside Henry Cavill. The movie is releasing on November 4, 2022.