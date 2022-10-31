 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth ‘quite disappointed’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had left Queen Elizabeth ‘disappointed’ after the couple declined various invitations extended to them by the late monarch.

Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl revealed that Queen had extended many invitations to Meghan and Harry, however, they did not accept, leaving her ‘hurt and disappointed.’

She said, “It’s important to stress that there were times when [Queen Elizabeth] felt quite let down by Harry and Meghan and quite disappointed by them.”

Nicholl further said, “She would always host this lovely weekend at the end of August, a big sleepover for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. And she would always make a point of inviting Harry and Meghan but in the last couple of summers, they didn’t go.”

The royal expert also disclosed that after Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, Queen Elizabeth continued to have a close relationship with them.

“The monarch wanted to keep the Sussexes connected to the royal family,” Nicholl maintained.

