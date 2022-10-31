Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson son debuts on Instagram in cute Halloween post

 
Khloe Kardashian has shared first photo of her baby boy from Halloween celebrations on social media and internet cannot stop gushing over it.

On Sunday, The Kardashians star shared a rare glimpse of her and Tristan Thompson's son, who they welcomed via surrogate in late July.

The pictures featured Khloe’s first born, daughter True Thompson, 4, and her son, dressed in adorable Halloween costumes.

In the photos young True was seen holding her baby brother in her arms as he made his debut on Instagram. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over),” the mother of two wrote in the caption.

The Good American founder is yet to reveal her son’s name. Khloe and her ex Tristan welcomed their second child via a surrogate on July 28. 

Back in August, the business mogul’s rep confirmed she and Tristan were expanding their family, noting the baby was conceived in November, a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.

