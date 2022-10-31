 
sports
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
AFP

Pogba's World Cup at risk with thigh injury: reports

By
AFP

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Footballer Paul Pogba. — AFP
MILAN: Paul Pogba's chances of playing in the upcoming World Cup are at risk again after media reports in Italy said he had suffered a thigh injury.

France star Pogba had recently returned to training with Juventus, for whom he is yet to feature following a knee injury suffered in the summer.

Neither Juve nor Pogba's representatives responded to AFP's requests for confirmation of the injury, described by Italian media as muscle fatigue which could keep him out of action for 10 days.

Les Bleus' first World Cup game is against Australia on November 22, and coach Didier Deschamps will name his squad for the tournament in Qatar on November 9.

On Friday Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said that it was "very unlikely" that the 29-year-old midfielder would play before Serie A breaks up for the Qatar World Cup.

Juve's final fixture of 2022 is against Lazio in Turin on November 13.

