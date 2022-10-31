 
Monday Oct 31 2022
Katrina Kaif recreates Harley Quinn this Halloween

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Katrina Kaifs next horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot to release on November 4
Katrina Kaif's next horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' to release on November 4

Phone Bhoot actress Katrina Kaif dresses up as Harley Quinn (DC Comics villainess) for the spooky Halloween season.

Kaif shared her jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram. She wore a pink top with a pair of black striped shorts. She also wore a multi-coloured fringe jacket over the top. Katrina completed her look with layers of necklaces.

The Phone Bhoot actress also held a baseball bat in her hands and coloured her ponytail red and blue.

The caption on the pictures read: “It’s Halloweennnnn. #harleyquinn #Halloweenwithphonebhoot #phonebhoot.”

Previously, many celebrities including; Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and others also attended a grand Halloween costume party. Ananya Panday dressed up like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recreated the look of Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot. She will be playing the role of a Ghost in the film.

According to PinkVilla, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in the lead roles. Gurmeet Singh’s directorial film Phone Bhoot is set to release in theatre on November 4th, 2022.   

