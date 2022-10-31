Priyanka Chopra coming back to India after 3 years

 
Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actresses and she has managed to make her name as an international artist. 

Priyanka Chopra is all set to come back to India after three long years.

Earlier today, the actress shared a picture of her boarding pass and wrote, "Finally...going home. After almost 3 years."

Priyanka said,  "Every state in India has its own written and spoken language, which means different alphabets, clothing, attire, foods, and holidays. So it's like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India. Every time I go back home, I make sure I take time to do a bit of a holiday and travel."

Looks like PeeCee has returned to India to kick off the prep for her film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead. However, she has not officially announced it yet. 

According to PinkVilla, this will be her first trip after the birth of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' birth.

