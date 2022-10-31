King Charles won't retaliate to Prince Harry's attack

A royal biographer Angela Levin believes Prince Harry knows well that his loving family won't retaliate to any of his silly move.



The Duke of Sussex seems to launch new attacks aginst his royal relatives in his highly-anticipated memoir 'Spare'.

The book, set to be out in January next year with publisher Penguin Random House, will feature "raw, unflinching honesty".

Meghan Markle's hubby said his memoir will be a "firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthfully" and is expected to cover his upbringing in the Royal Family, his mothers death and his decision to step down a senior royal with his wife.

However, some historians and royal experts believe that Harry's book won't have even a single chapter to pay respect to the royal family for their good works, decisions and deeds.

Angela Levin's hints that Harry won't hold back from attacking his family in his remarks, saying: "He knows full well his family won't attack him in return".



King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals know that Harry would eventually return to them when he comes out of his wife's influence.