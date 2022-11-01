US again rejects Imran Khan's 'regime change' narrative

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. Twitter

The United States said there is no truth to the regime change allegations levelled by Chairman PTI Imran Khan, vowing not to let disinformation get in the way of a significant relationship between the two countries.

The US clarification comes hours after Imran Khan reiterated his stance on the regime change in April, saying the US orchestrated the efforts to manage a no-confidence motion to oust him.

The US pointed out that the clarification has been given several times now. "What we can do is counter disinformation, and misinformation with information," the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, addressing a weekly briefing at the State Department's office in Washington on Monday.

"We value that longstanding cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. We’ve always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to our interests. That remains unchanged."

Responding to a question regarding the elections being free and fair in Pakistan, the spokesman said the US supports the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles not just in Pakistan, but around the world. These are issues that we discuss with all of our partners around the world, he said.

Replying to a query regarding Afghanistan relapsing to becoming a terror haven again, the spokesman said that the US has been very clear that the United States and its partners around the world won’t allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for international terrorists who pose a threat to the United States, to its partners around the world.

"The Taliban, under the Doha Agreement, made repeated assurances to the world that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by terrorists to threaten the security of other countries," he remarked.

"President Biden has been very clear that we will maintain the capacity to act unilaterally if necessary to address any emergent terrorist threats or concerns when it comes to Afghanistan," he warned.

Ned Price said that the US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, recently met with the Taliban in Doha where they discussed a number of US interests, including counterterrorism. The US will continue to engage with the Taliban pragmatically, he added.

And following the sheltering of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the now-deceased leader of al-Qaida, the Taliban will have to earn the trust of the world, and they’ll only earn that through their own actions, he added.