Kate Middleton is pregnant with baby number four

Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly pregnant with baby number four, it is claimed.

The International Business Times cited an insider claiming that Kate Middleton is expecting her fourth baby, and she and Prince William had told about pregnancy to Queen Elizabeth before she died on September 8.

The report claims, “There are whispers that William told the queen just prior to her passing, which makes it even more of a blessing. They'd literally just found out. She was so happy for them."

"They knew how much the queen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She doted on them, especially the little ones."

The source told Star magazine Kate Middleton is ‘glowing’, adding that the Princess has been wanting another baby for the past two years.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are already parents of three—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

