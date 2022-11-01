 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Was taken to an unidentified place where I was filmed: Azam Swati

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

PTI Senator Azam Swati addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File
  • Azam Swati thanks CJ Bandial for looking into his case.
  • Says half of evidence of his case is filmed in CCTV cameras.
  • Calls Rana Sanaullah "certified criminal and liar".

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday alleged that he was taken to an unknown place where he was filmed. 

Speaking during a press conference in the federal capital, Swati thanked Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for looking into his arrest by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in a case related to "controversial" tweets.

Last month, the PTI leader approached the Supreme Court over FIA's arrest to take notice of the incident. 

The senator was taken into custody by the FIA's Cybercrime Wing (CCW) from his home in Islamabad on October 13 after registering a case against him over tweets against the army chief.

However, he was granted post-arrest bail last week in return for surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Swati said that valuable items were taken from his house during the search. "I don't care if they had taken my life but they disrespected my honour," he added. 

The PTI leader asked the Supreme Court to take the CCTV cameras around his house into custody. He added that they should be sent for forensics so that the court knows how many people entered his house. 

He continued to say that half of the evidence of his case is filmed in the CCTV cameras. "They also took CCTV cameras along with the backups," he added. 

Talking about Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Swati said that he is a certified criminal and liar. 

"You will reap as you sow," he said. 

