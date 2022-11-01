 
entertainment
Kylie Jenner on how ‘too much’ social media impacts her personal life

Kylie Jenner has recently opened up on why she’s not going to show “too much” on social media as she used to do in the past during latest episode of Who’s in my Bathroom.

According to E! News, the Kylie Cosmetics founder told Hailey Bieber on her YouTube series, “I think that when I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me.”

“So, I decided to push back a little bit,” said Kylie.

The television personality also noted that after becoming a mother of two young kids, her approach to use social media has changed drastically.

“I think my priorities are just in a different place,” mentioned the 25-year-old.

She continued, “I really have real life to do now. I think before when I was on social media, I would dedicate my whole life to that. I would wake up. I would Snapchat my breakfast. I just can't do that anymore.”

Reflecting on social media hate, The Kardashians star explained, “I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet ‘cause millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am that's not even me. It's hard to just swallow that.”

“My friends and my family know who I am, so that's really all that matters,” added Kylie.

