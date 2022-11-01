 
Priyanka Chopra returns to her homeland, binge watches 'Koffee With Karan': See Pic

Priyanka Chopra will be starring in web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden
Priyanka Chopra will be starring in web series 'Citadel' alongside Richard Madden

Priyanka Chopra, who just returned back to India after three good years, shared a glimpse of her binge watching Koffee With Karan at home.

PC posted a picture on her Instagram story, giving fans a sneak peek of the show she was watching. She wrote: “It ain’t Mumbai if you’re not jetlagged with @karanjohar on tv.”

On Tuesday morning, the actress landed in India for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic. The paparazzi was stationed outside the Mumbai airport to greet the international star. The paps also shared a video where the actress could be seen smiling and waving to everyone.

The Quantico actress was dressed in a blue-coloured outfit along with a pair of white sneakers. She continuously waved at her fans carrying a million dollar smile and kept on waving until she got in her car.

See video:

On the work front, PC was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves. Though, the thriller film became widely popular in India but failed to impress the critics.

As per IndiaToday, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in a romantic drama It’s All Coming Back To Me which is set to release worldwide in 2023.

