Prince Harry will ‘trample on people and the system’ in upcoming memoir

Prince Harry won’t be hesitating to “trample” on people in his explosive memoir Spare, slated to release just ahead of King Charles III’s coronation, said an expert.



During her conversation with OK! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: “I’m afraid people are going to get trampled on by this book. “Raw” and “unflinching” aren’t words the palace will be happy to hear.”

Jennie suggested that “any bile if there is any, will be mostly directed at the system - the system in which Harry feels he was so trapped and in which he still believes his father [King Charles] and his brother [Prince William] are trapped.”

She added: “I think he’ll be very loving towards his grandmother. She very much loved Harry.”

Meanwhile, People magazine recently reported that the Duke of Sussex will weigh in on Queen Elizabeth II’s death in his memoir.