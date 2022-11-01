 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Edward ‘looks forward’ to reinforce theatre’s inspiring work in local community

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Prince Edward ‘looks forward’ to reinforce theatre’s inspiring work in local community
Prince Edward ‘looks forward’ to reinforce theatre’s inspiring work in local community

Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son Prince Edward is over the moon to have taken over the role as the patron of Reading Rep Theatre.

The prince shared: “Reading Rep is rapidly becoming an essential part of the arts scene in Reading for three really good reasons.”

“It is creating pathways to the performing arts for young people, regardless of background; it is introducing new audiences to the performing arts through its outreach and access activities, and it is a space providing an alternative venue for creative and production talents to hone their skills,” he continued.

“I look forward to helping with reinforcing this theatre’s inspiring work in the local community and to supporting its future endeavours,” Prince Edward added.

Founding Artistic Director of Reading Rep, Paul Stacey expressed being privileged to have welcomed the HRH The Earl of Wessex.

"His Royal Highness has shown incredible support for arts and culture and his recognition and support of Reading Rep and the work we do both on stage and in the community is humbling.

"We are excited to work with HRH in forwarding our shared goals and aspirations for art and culture in Reading,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian accused of putting filters on daughter's snaps

Khloe Kardashian accused of putting filters on daughter's snaps

Who is rapper Takeoff?

Who is rapper Takeoff?
King Charles advertises for £40,000-a-year gardens manager at palace

King Charles advertises for £40,000-a-year gardens manager at palace
Brian Austin shares insight into coparenting relationship with Megan Fox

Brian Austin shares insight into coparenting relationship with Megan Fox

'The Crown' actor says Charles saw 'Tampongate' destroying Camilla

'The Crown' actor says Charles saw 'Tampongate' destroying Camilla

Tristan Thompson attends Khloe Kardashian Halloween party: ‘Just co-parenting’

Tristan Thompson attends Khloe Kardashian Halloween party: ‘Just co-parenting’
David Beckham opens up about his parents’ sacrifice: 'My dad was my inspiration’

David Beckham opens up about his parents’ sacrifice: 'My dad was my inspiration’
Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author

Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author
Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’
Queen Mother’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ left courtiers ‘quite upset’

Queen Mother’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ left courtiers ‘quite upset’
Kate Middleton to excite fans in crucial England World Cup clash amid Meghan-Harry drama

Kate Middleton to excite fans in crucial England World Cup clash amid Meghan-Harry drama