Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Hrithik Roshan writes a lovely birthday wish for Saba Azad

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Hrithik and Saba were spotted together at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadhas wedding reception
Actor Hrithik Roshan writes a beautiful birthday wish for his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Roshan, taking it to his Instagram handle, posted Azad’s picture and wrote: “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you.. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday. 1/11/2022.”

Director Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emoticons on the post. Meanwhile, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is going to make her acting debut in Bollywood soon with Ishq Vishk Rebound also commented on the post, wrote: “Awwwww. Happy birthday sabzi.”

Hrithik and Saba are the latest talk of the town. Ever since they made their relationship official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party, the two are now attending events/parties together. Earlier, the duo was spotted at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception.

Their dating rumours emerged after the two were spotted having a dinner date together last year. Though, the couple have not publicly addressed their relationship.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan last speared in film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He will be next seen in film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, reports PinkVilla.

