'Pathan' teaser to release on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

Shahrukh Khan is all set to comeback to the big screen with Pathan on January 25, 2023. 

According to the source, the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is scheduled for release on the actor's birthday on November 2.

While no official confirmation has been there about the same from Shah Rukh Khan.

In this movie, Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the lead roles, with John Abraham appearing in a cameo.

For the unversed, the pan-India project will be released on January 25, 2023.

Apart from Pathaan, he will also be featuring in Dunki and Jawan, which are also scheduled to be released in 2023.

