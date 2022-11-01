 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Farah Khan says she found Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' relatable

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Farah Khan says she found Sonakshi Sinhas Double XL relatable
Farah Khan says she found Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' relatable

Farah Khan talked about Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film in a recent media interaction and shared that she found the film very relatable, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Farah Khan recently attended a special screening of Double XL in Mumbai on Monday. After watching the film, she shared how it was relatable for all those that face body shaming on a daily basis and called herself a 'double XL' too.

Farah said, "Being a double XL myself, and I thought the boys were very cute also, the girls were wonderful but the boys were very cute also.”

She further added, "I think all of us who are constantly dieting or trying to lose weight or everybody, all of us will identify with it."

Double XL is a film that promotes body positivity and stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and will release in theatres on November 4.

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 3 crore on Day 7

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 3 crore on Day 7
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 1.6 crore on Day 7

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 1.6 crore on Day 7
Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot', calls it 'pagalpan'

Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot', calls it 'pagalpan'
Ayan Mukerjee talks about Dev's character in 'Brahmastra Part 2'

Ayan Mukerjee talks about Dev's character in 'Brahmastra Part 2'
Kangana Ranaut says she needs an umbrella to maintain her skin tone

Kangana Ranaut says she needs an umbrella to maintain her skin tone

Vicky Kaushal reviews wife Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot'

Vicky Kaushal reviews wife Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot'
'Pathan' teaser to release on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

'Pathan' teaser to release on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday
Hrithik Roshan writes a lovely birthday wish for Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan writes a lovely birthday wish for Saba Azad
Priyanka Chopra returns to her homeland, binge watches 'Koffee With Karan': See Pic

Priyanka Chopra returns to her homeland, binge watches 'Koffee With Karan': See Pic
Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday: 'DDLJ' to re-release in theatres on November 2

Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday: 'DDLJ' to re-release in theatres on November 2
Janhvi Kapoor reveals how 'Mili' gave her ‘nightmares’

Janhvi Kapoor reveals how 'Mili' gave her ‘nightmares’
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 7.5 crore on Day 6

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 7.5 crore on Day 6