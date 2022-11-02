 
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
Netflix 'Firefly Lane' renewed for season 2, trailer's out now

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Netflix 'Firefly Lane' renewed for season 2, trailer's out now

Netflix will bring back the friendship in season 2 of Firefly Lane, the trailer of the part one of the second and last season has been released. 

The first part of the show’s final season is all set to hit the screens on December 2, 2022.

Firefly Lane follows two friends Tully and Kate, who meet each other at a young age on Firefly Lane and they become inseparable friends since then.

Their bond remained the same throughout 30 years of ups and downs, however, in season 2 audiences will discover what could possibly have ended the tight-knit friendship of Tully and Kate.

The series is created by Maggie Friedman and its first season was aired on February 3, 2021. The forthcoming season of the show will include 16 episodes in total, which will be aired in two parts.

Moreover, the release date for the part 2 of the final season is yet not disclosed.

Cast List

  • Ali Skovbye
  • Yael Yurman
  • Brendan Taylor
  • Katherine Heigl
  • Sarah Chalke

Check out the Trailer 


