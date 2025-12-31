What’s next for Noah Schnapp after 'Stranger Things'?

As Stranger Things comes to an end, Noah Schnapp is already looking ahead to a new chapter — both personally and professionally.

After nearly a decade playing Will Byers, Schnapp says 2026 will mark a major reset. “I’m finishing college at the same time this show is wrapping, so it’s kind of a fresh start for me next year,” he shared.

Rather than rushing into another big franchise, Schnapp plans to be selective about his next steps. “I’ve been reading a lot of scripts and I want to be very specific about what does come next.”

He added that he’s eager to challenge himself creatively: “I want to try theater, and do things I’ve never done before. I don’t want to redo anything.”

Letting go of Will wasn’t easy, but Schnapp says he’s made peace with it. “I think once I wrapped, I felt it was time to let him go.” Still, the experience has stayed with him.

“Even though the story is over, I’ll take with me the lessons I’ve learned; the relationships I’m going to take with me forever.”

Looking back, one lesson stands out most. “I guess I’ve learned myself to be as present as possible. It all goes so fast. All of this. You blink and you’re 21 and it’s all over.”

As fans say goodbye to Will Byers, Schnapp hopes the character’s journey continues to matter. “I just hope this show can have a lasting, positive impact.”