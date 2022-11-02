Shah Rukh Khan shares official teaser of upcoming film 'Pathaan'

 
Shah Rukh Khan gave a pleasant surprise to his fans on his 57th birthday by dropping the official teaser one of his most awaited movies Pathaan.

The 57-year-old Bollywood actor also known as King Khan took to Instagram on November 2 to share the teaser of his forthcoming film Pathaan.

The caption along with the official teaser read, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."


Khan, 57, is starring alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan follows an undercover cop who along with his ex-con and others will take down the drug mafia that killed his father.

It is an action thriller film written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his own banner Yash Raj Films.

Check out the Teaser


