Prince William unconcerned about Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince of Wales, Prince William seems unworried and unconcerned as he continued royal duties amid reports his estranged brother Prince Harry directly targets him in the highly controversial memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex will release his tell-all memoir in January, his publisher confirmed last week.

There has been intense speculation that prince could draw back the veil on palace life and offer damaging revelations, or pull his punches in the aftermath of Elizabeth´s death as Britain adjusts to its new head of state, King Charles III.

Titled "Spare," the memoir will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.

Harry’s upcoming memoir title is reportedly a personal dig at his elder brother Prince William.

However, Prince William seemed unbothered, and calm and cool after the announcement of the Harry’s memoir release date.

The Prince continued royal duties on Tuesday as he stepped out at Hampton Court Palace in England to attend the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards.

Later, Prince William turned to Twitter and shared adorable photos from the prize distribution ceremony.

In the pictures, William looks all smiling, apparently unperturbed with the release of Prince Harry’s memoir.


