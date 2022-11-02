Kate Middleton fourth child pregnancy report thrills King Charles

 
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Kate Middleton fourth child pregnancy claim thrills King Charles

King Charles has expressed his excitement after reports Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their fourth child.

The International Business Times, per Star magazine, reported King Charles was one of the first royals to find out about Kate Middleton’s pregnancy.

The monarch is ‘thrilled’ and is believed to be looking forward to welcoming the sixth grandchild.

The publication quoted a source as saying, "Whatever Charles lacked as a father to William, and his brother Prince Harry, he's making it up now to his grandchildren. He loves playing with George, Charlotte, and Louis and will tease them until they giggle."

Earlier, there were reports Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is pregnant with baby number four.

The IBT cited an insider claiming that Kate Middleton is expecting her fourth baby with Prince William. The Princess is ‘glowing’, adding that she has been wanting another baby for the past two years.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are already parents of three—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

