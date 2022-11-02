 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin has just joined a reality TV series stint in the same way as Prince Harry, for The Big Celebrity Detox.

n inside source close to the TV industry made these shocking revelations.

They began by admitting to The Sun, “Princess Olga was a huge signing for The Big Celebrity Detox and certainly brought a regal air to proceedings.”

“She had no airs and graces and threw herself into all the different therapies, which included some stars having to down their own wee.”

“Olga was filming the show when the Queen passed away and that was really difficult for her. She was her cousin and she was given some time off from filming to watch the funeral service.”

“Despite this, Olga gave the show her all and was a really good sport. It will make for some great telly.”

