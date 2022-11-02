 
Fact Check: Prince Harry’s memoir leaks an extract?

Prince Harry’s rumored memoir extract has shocked the social media landscape with many branding it “completely nuts.”

What is inside Prince Harry’s rumored memoir extract?

The rumoured extract reads, “Megan and I had just decided to leave the royal family and it was a really dark time for us. One day, I was wandering down the streets of LA, a 40oz in one hand and a revolver in the other, ready to end it all, when I saw a building with a bright neon sign that said Hollywood Star Lanes. So I decided ‘[expletive] it’ and went in.”

“Inside, they were playing this game I'd never heard of called ‘Bowling.’ I guess it's pretty popular in America. You grab a big heavy balland roll it towards a group of pins that you're trying to knock over.”

“When you're in the bowling alley, everything else fades away and tere's just the sound of balls rolling down lanes and pins falling over. It's like yoga but for cool tough guys. Needless to say I was hooked. Bowling saved my life that day.”

Fact Check: Is the memoir extract real?

Among the slew of social media reactions and derision, the person responsible for sharing the extract in the first place spoke to Reuters later and admitted, “The tweet was written purely as satire.”

Mr Greaves admitted, “The story about Prince Harry bowling is a play on words based on the title of the memoir, Spare, since a ‘spare’ is also a type of score in 10-pin bowling.”

“I included details like spelling Meghan Markle’s name wrong and referencing the bowling alley featured in The Big Lebowski (which closed in 2002) to make it clear it was a joke, and I did not intend for the tweet to be misleading or to be interpreted as an actual leak from the book.”

