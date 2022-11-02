 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad David’s ‘Save Our Squad’ screening amid family feud

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

File Footage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz skipped David Beckham’s Disney+ documentary Save Our Squad screening amid rumours that their family feud is still raging.

The budding chef and the billionaire heiress were nowhere to be seen at David’s special night while his wife Victoria, sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper joined him on the red carpet.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the former legendary footballer looked dapper in a dark grey double-breasted suit as he posed with his family at the event.

This comes after an insider close to the family told the outlet that nothing has changed between the fashion designer and her daughter-in-law despite their reunion at the Paris Fashion Week show.

The issue between the duo is “very much out in the open,” the source said before adding, “The fashion show didn't change anything. There is no rapprochement.”

As for Brooklyn, the insider said that “the more there are family problems, the more Brooklyn sides with Nicola.”

Meanwhile, Nicola has also refused to join the Beckhams for Christmas because she thinks she has done “her part” in squashing the rumours and now Victoria and David “owe her one.”

