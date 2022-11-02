Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday: Suhana Khan shares a childhood picture to wish him

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film 'Dunki'

Suhana Khan wishes father Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday with an old picture.

Taking it to her Instagram account, Suhana shared a precious childhood picture of her along with her father and brother Aryan Khan. She wrote: “Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you the most”. She also added a red heart at the end of the caption.

Shah Rukh Khan tied a knot with Gauri Khan back in 1991. The couple have three kids together; Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Khan is not only a fantastic father but he is also a wonderful actor who is widely known for his outstanding performance in numerous hit films namely: Deewana, Chak De India, Main Hoon na, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Swades, Zero and many more.

On the work front, SRK’s much-anticipated film Pathaan’s teaser dropped today on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The film is all set to release on January 25th, 2023. It also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

As per PinkVilla, Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan lined up next.