Sania Mirza stuns in navy-blue bodycon dress and red pumps in new Instagram snapshot

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza looks stunning in a navy-blue outfit. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza never fails to impress her fans and followers on social media with her incredible sense of style.

Wednesday was no exception, as the 35-year-old took to her Instagram page and posted yet another stunning snapshot which left her legions of admirers in absolute awe of her beauty and elegance.

In the picture, the athlete rocked a navy-blue bodycon dress that she teamed with a pair of red pumps. She also accessorised with a pair of sunglasses, stud earrings, multiple bracelets, and a chic wristwatch.

She let her hair down and opted for minimal makeup, perfect for a daytime look.



The snap was captured against the background of a garden while Sania stood on the pavement to strike a pose.

"A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants — Coco Chanel", she wrote in the caption.



Within an hour of going live, the snapshot garnered more than 35,000 likes and 230 comments in which netizens showered the athlete with praises.

"The most stunning thing I’ve seen today," one of the users wrote

"Bhabi you're so pretty," one of her Pakistani fans commented.

"What a dazzling girl," a third commentator chimed in.







