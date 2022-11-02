Prince Harry slammed for 'attacking' King Charles, Camilla

Prince Harry is allegedly trying to attack his parents when King Charles is really grieving for his mother, a royal author has claimed.



Angela Levin has lashed out at the Duke of Sussex for focusing his attention on his past grievances with the King rather than on his new family, alleging that Meghan's hubby "wants to destroy the Royal Family".

Levin, while speaking to Sky News Australia, slammed the Duke for choosing Spare as the title of his memoir, saying: "It's a tragedy."

She questioned: "Does he still feel like that, having left the Royal Family, found a woman he's absolutely besotted by, got two children, an enormous house, all the freedom he wants?

She continued: "When I wrote his biography in 2018, Harry was just a live wire, fantastic with people of all ages, of all sorts so it sounds so derogatory to call yourself spare as if nobody wanted you."



She added: "He wants to do what he wants to do when he wants. So, for goodness sake, after all the therapy he's had, he should start moving on instead of attacking his parents when King Charles is really grieving for his mother, it's so unkind to do that."