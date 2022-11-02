 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

LHC issues verdict in Murree tragedy case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Locals stand next to vehicles sandwiched between snow and trees en route to Murree in this still image taken from a video, January 8, 2022. — PTV/Reuters TV via Reuters
  • Detailed verdict to be announced on November 7.
  • Court bans illegal construction within Murree.
  • Local authorities ordered to form parking slots outside hill station.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court's (LHC) Rawalpindi bench Wednesday announced the verdict in the case regarding the tragedy that ensued in Murree in which 23 tourists lost their lives after being stranded in their vehicles as a snowstorm hit the hill station in January.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz announced the reserved verdict of the case directing relevant authorities to increase compensation for victims of the incident. The detailed verdict of the case will be issued on November 7, 2022.

The court, in its decision, has banned illegal construction within the hill station and has ordered authorities to improve its sewerage, water, and waste management system.

A ban has also been imposed on cutting trees in Murree, while the court has directed for parking slots to be formed outside the hill station to avoid traffic on its route.

The court ordered departments of the highway, disaster management, and rescue 1122 to conduct an inquiry against those responsible for the tragedy, while the local administration has been asked to remove illegal encroachments, as well as regulate hotels and residential flats.

In its verdict, the court mentioned that suspended officers, who are not connected to the tragedy, should be heard again.

It should be noted that the court has reserved a verdict regarding the case on May 7 after conducting 24 hearings.

According to official statistics, at least 23 people died after thousands of tourist vehicles were stranded in Murree following heavy snowfall and ensuing road blockage on January 8.

Punjab's the-then chief minister Usman Buzdar formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident vowing "impartial action" against all those found negligent in their duties.

