LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chair

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/File

Petitioner contends Imran Khan no more eligible to be party chair after disqualification.

Requests court to order Khan's removal position of party chairman.

LHC Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi holds hearing on Afaq's plea.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved the verdict on the maintainability of a petition seeking the removal of PTI chief Imran Khan from the position of party chairman.

LHC's Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi conducted the hearing on the plea filed by advocate Muhammad Afaq, which nominates the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Khan and others as respondents in the case.

The petitioner had maintained in the plea that Khan has become ineligible to hold the party chairman's post after being disqualified by the ECP in the constituency NA-95. He requested the court to order Khan to be removed from the position of party chairman.

