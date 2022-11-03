 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen's handwritten letter to Prince William resurfaces, leaves fans gushing

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

A heart-melting handwritten letter from Queen Elizabeth II to her grandson Prince William has resurfaced.

Prince William, the next heir to the throne behind his father, the new King Charles III, has always held a special place in his grandmother's life.

The late Queen's letter read: "William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny," in reference to an advent calendar. 

Royal fans gushed over the touching note, which was written by the late monarch to her grandson 25 years ago. 

Twitter user @lovefamilywales said: "Aw I have never seen this! They had such a lovely relationship."

A second user @balseimar said: "Aawww how lovely. Beautiful, precious memory to treasure."

According to the Daily Mail, the note was auctioned off by RR Auction in Boston back in 2016 after it was sold to the company by a former employee of Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September at Balmoral Castle, was very loving and caring to her children and grandchildren.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born
Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast

Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gave ‘absolute middle finger’ to King Charles III

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gave ‘absolute middle finger’ to King Charles III
King Charles III has 'threatened' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles III has 'threatened' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki details the ‘pressure’ of wearing Diana’s ‘revenge dress’

‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki details the ‘pressure’ of wearing Diana’s ‘revenge dress’
Prince Harry to be ‘stripped’ of British citizenship?

Prince Harry to be ‘stripped’ of British citizenship?
Jennifer Aniston branded ‘most beautiful woman’ as she flaunts her natural curls

Jennifer Aniston branded ‘most beautiful woman’ as she flaunts her natural curls

Kim Kardashian talks Blac Chyna lawsuit: ‘What if I’m hated?

Kim Kardashian talks Blac Chyna lawsuit: ‘What if I’m hated?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s stories ‘too inconsistent’: ‘Its make or break’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s stories ‘too inconsistent’: ‘Its make or break’
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill detail off-screen sibling chemistry

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill detail off-screen sibling chemistry
Gigi Hadid has no intention of introducing daughter Khai to Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid has no intention of introducing daughter Khai to Leonardo DiCaprio