Thursday Nov 03 2022
Prince Harry to be ‘stripped’ of British citizenship?

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Prince Harry has sparked a number of calls over his citizenship in the UK, as many demands it get revoked.

Talk TV host Mike Graham offered these claims in a brand new episode. 

His admissions come shortly after Meghan Markle made shocking admissions on the Archetypes podcast alongside First Lady of Canada Sophie Trudeau.

The host began by admitting, “Apparently while [Meghan] was here, before they left to go back into obscurity in America, she took a UK citizenship test - or wanted to.”

He even played a clip from Meghan’s chat and added, “I’ll tell you what, if Harry can’t answer any of these questions, he should immediately be stripped of his citizenship.” Especially since “He’s not too bright, is he?”

This has come in response to Meghan Markle's prior claims about the citizenship test which “so hard. I remember studying for it and going: ‘Oh my goodness’.”

“I would ask my husband: ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ He would go: ‘Oh, I had no idea’.”

