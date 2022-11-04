 
Friday Nov 04 2022
Prince Harry labelled a ‘depressed, needy’ man amid explosive royal feud

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Prince Harry was called a ‘depressed’ and ‘needy’ man who has been ‘brainwashed’ into an explosive feud with his royal family by his wife Meghan Markle, as per a royal expert.

Talking to SiriusXM recently, royal author Tom Bower made the sensational comments against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir and the couple’s Netflix docuseries.

He said, “Harry is brainwashed, would be the politest way of saying it, into going along with it. He thinks he has been badly treated. But there is no doubt they are a great threat to the Royal family.”

Bower continued, “Harry is a very complicated, depressed, unintelligent man who is seeking a role and has really has nobody on whom he could rely, which in the end is where Meghan stepped in. A needy man met a woman who helped him with his needs.”

The author also claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan were left ‘angry as ever’ after allegedly being snubbed by the royals at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September this year. 

