Thursday Nov 03 2022
Kevin Spacey set to offer masterclass at Italy's National Museum of Cinema

Kevin Spacey is set to hold a masterclass at Italy's National Museum of Cinema in Turin, after a much-publicized sexual assault case, according to Variety.

The two-time Oscar winner, the 63-year-old kept a low profile after being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017.

The actor is scheduled to hold on an onstage conversation on Jan. 16, 2023, in the auditorium of Turin's iconic Mole Antonelliana domed tower, which also has the film museum.

"We are honoured that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey has chosen Turin and an institutional venue such as our museum for this welcome and long-awaited return," said Enzo Ghigo, President of the National Museum of Cinema. "It is a privilege to host the Masterclass of one of the greatest cinema and theatre actors of our times."

Previously, the jury ruled in favour of Kevin Spacy in Anthony Rapp's $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit after they concluded the House of the Cards actor was not liable for damages. 

