Friday Nov 04 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to expand their brood?

Friday Nov 04, 2022

There are speculations and rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will follow in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton for a third baby. 

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - parents of two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana - have shared their thoughts about expanding their brood.

Recently, Meghan Markle spoke out about her pregnancy experience, admitting some of the struggles she faced, saying: "You made pregnancy look so sexy. I just waddled around. I was just tired. So tired. Oh my God."

Doting dad Harry has previously expressed his desire to help the environment by limiting the number of children he has.

Back in July 2019, Harry interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and replied to a question about expanding his family: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

So, if Harry is still of the same view, and if Meghan is on the same page as her husband, we won't be seeing any more Sussex babies in the future.

Allison P. Davis - in a recent interview with The Cut for The New York Times website - revealed that Archie has gone back to school and is ready to begin going full days. With their son now at nursery, we wonder if the royal couple are thinking about expanding their brood?

