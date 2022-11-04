 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family to break with Queen's tradition

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Royal family to break with Queens tradition

The British royal family will break with Queen’s royal tradition for Remembrance Day, according to the UK's Daily Express.

Charles would use a different wreath to commemorate those who were lost in war on Remembrance Sunday later this month. Alongside him, the Queen Consort has also been able to have her own wreath designed for the first time, as have the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Telegraph reported that the King will have a wide ribbon featuring his racing colours on his poppy wreath.

The royal silks which feature the Kings colours are purple, red, and gold and while Camilla has had her own wreath designed, she has decided to not personally lay it at the Cenotaph.

The Queen Consort’s wreath will have her own family’s racing colours and will be laid by an equerry while she stands on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.

This decision follows that of the Queen Mother who chose to watch the ceremony from the balcony.


More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown has condition-filled 'adult relationship' with Henry Cavill

Millie Bobby Brown has condition-filled 'adult relationship' with Henry Cavill
Nick Cannon expecting 12th child with Alyssa Scott after losing son

Nick Cannon expecting 12th child with Alyssa Scott after losing son
Nick Cannon expecting baby no.11th

Nick Cannon expecting baby no.11th

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' Fashion Show to feature Johnny Depp

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' Fashion Show to feature Johnny Depp

Amber Heard quits Twitter

Amber Heard quits Twitter

The Crown's upcoming season will affect Prince William and Harry's relationship

The Crown's upcoming season will affect Prince William and Harry's relationship

JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO on more Harry Potter content? Read

JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO on more Harry Potter content? Read
Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years

Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years
Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children

Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ poised to succeed despite criticism: Publisher

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ poised to succeed despite criticism: Publisher
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to expand their brood?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to expand their brood?
Rapper Future spent millions on luxury property in Miami: Deets inside

Rapper Future spent millions on luxury property in Miami: Deets inside