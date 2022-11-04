Royal family to break with Queen's tradition

The British royal family will break with Queen’s royal tradition for Remembrance Day, according to the UK's Daily Express.



Charles would use a different wreath to commemorate those who were lost in war on Remembrance Sunday later this month. Alongside him, the Queen Consort has also been able to have her own wreath designed for the first time, as have the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Telegraph reported that the King will have a wide ribbon featuring his racing colours on his poppy wreath.

The royal silks which feature the Kings colours are purple, red, and gold and while Camilla has had her own wreath designed, she has decided to not personally lay it at the Cenotaph.

The Queen Consort’s wreath will have her own family’s racing colours and will be laid by an equerry while she stands on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.

This decision follows that of the Queen Mother who chose to watch the ceremony from the balcony.



